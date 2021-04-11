$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of ($4.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.39.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL traded up $11.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.70. The company had a trading volume of 774,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.84. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $155.03 and a one year high of $324.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.