$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of ($4.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.39.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL traded up $11.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.70. The company had a trading volume of 774,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.84. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $155.03 and a one year high of $324.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.