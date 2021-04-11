$0.78 EPS Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $6.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $147.32. 639,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

