$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.63.

JKHY opened at $155.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.