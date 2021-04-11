$0.86 EPS Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.85. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after acquiring an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,258 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,848,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.00. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

