$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.98. UFP Industries reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after buying an additional 246,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after buying an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after buying an additional 101,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,065,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.