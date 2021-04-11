$0.90 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 309.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

