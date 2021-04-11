$0.91 EPS Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $145.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $145.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

