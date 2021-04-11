-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.81) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

LRMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $14.23 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $218.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

