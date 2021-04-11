$0.98 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,785 shares of company stock worth $3,245,729 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 92.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.68. 81,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

