-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($1.98). Valero Energy posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 391.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Valero Energy by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,368.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

