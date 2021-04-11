$0.99 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. BancFirst posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.30. 39,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BancFirst by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BancFirst by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

