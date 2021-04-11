0Chain Price Reaches $1.68 on Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $81.41 million and $1.22 million worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00002777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

