0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $1.67

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00002806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $80.75 million and approximately $848,911.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1,266.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.