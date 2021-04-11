0x 24-Hour Volume Reaches $375.97 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $375.97 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00055940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00613204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032427 BTC.

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

