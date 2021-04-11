0xBitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $468,459.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $468,459.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00056690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00613645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00032559 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

