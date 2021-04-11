0xcert Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $40,545.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00056073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00085877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.00620800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00034821 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

