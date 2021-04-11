0xcert (ZXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $44,223.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $44,223.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00081494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031832 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

