$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Qorvo posted sales of $787.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.55.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $199.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

