$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.23. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FL opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. Foot Locker has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $59.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

