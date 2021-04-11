$1.04 EPS Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of MO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,654,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196,263. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,033,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Altria Group by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

