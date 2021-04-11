$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 176,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,620. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

