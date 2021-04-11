$1.16 EPS Expected for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.74. 342,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.20. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

