$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,758,587 shares of company stock valued at $353,153,609. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $80.00 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.85.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.