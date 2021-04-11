$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 731.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 180,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $530.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow has a one year low of $273.76 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 150.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.89 and its 200 day moving average is $522.19.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

