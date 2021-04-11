$1.39 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $1.67. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $8.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

