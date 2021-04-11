$1.41 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 299,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,022. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.