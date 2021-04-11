$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $110.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

