$1.42 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

In other news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

