$1.44 EPS Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.91. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 6,593,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

