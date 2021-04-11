$1.53 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. First Republic Bank reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $171.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.67. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $180.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.