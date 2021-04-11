$1.62 EPS Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.67. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.62.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,016,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,270,000 after buying an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $191.06 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.76. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

