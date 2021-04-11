$1.80 Million in Sales Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will report $1.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $21.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

CHMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Chiasma stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chiasma by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 575,343 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 371,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.