-$1.89 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.67). Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($2.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 236,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,657. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

