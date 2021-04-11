$1.92 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BOK Financial by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $89.59 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.