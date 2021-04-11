$12.43 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will post sales of $12.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.56 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $11.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $50.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.96 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $51.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICBK. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICBK opened at $23.66 on Friday. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

