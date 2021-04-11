1,250,075 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,656,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of Trex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trex by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

NYSE:TREX opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.