$132.07 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post $132.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.40 million and the lowest is $124.08 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $572.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $574.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $617.78 million, with estimates ranging from $588.69 million to $648.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $31.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.