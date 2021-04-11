1,356,128 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,356,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,407,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,322,304.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,942,490 shares of company stock valued at $264,065,013 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $47.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

