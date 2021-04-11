159,825 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 159,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.52.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 295.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

