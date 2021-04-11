$16.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post sales of $16.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.84 billion and the lowest is $15.24 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $21.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $76.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.61 billion to $81.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.45 billion to $97.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

PSX stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

