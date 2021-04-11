165,000 Shares in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.42% of Chargepoint as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Chargepoint alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of Chargepoint stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

Chargepoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.