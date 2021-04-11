$166.92 Million in Sales Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce sales of $166.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.30 million and the highest is $168.00 million. New Relic posted sales of $159.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $662.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.30 million to $665.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $712.31 million, with estimates ranging from $697.80 million to $752.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,946,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $81.10.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

