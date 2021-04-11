$17.34 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce $17.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the lowest is $17.25 million. Veritone reported sales of $11.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $78.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.25 million to $79.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $97.72 million, with estimates ranging from $94.42 million to $100.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

VERI opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. Veritone has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $66,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $25,087,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the third quarter worth about $2,966,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $6,125,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

