$173.51 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to post $173.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.23 million and the lowest is $172.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $154.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $752.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.71 million to $762.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $826.38 million, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $845.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INOV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 748.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Insiders have sold 120,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,309 in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Inovalon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after buying an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.