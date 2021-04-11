191,600 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Purchased by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 191,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,447,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after buying an additional 336,540 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $34.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

