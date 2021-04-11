199,500 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Ovintiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 205.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,212 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 267.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

