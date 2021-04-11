1inch (1INCH) Trading Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. One 1inch coin can currently be purchased for about $5.66 or 0.00009508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. 1inch has a market cap of $873.27 million and $173.05 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.50 or 0.00611012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031749 BTC.

About 1inch

1INCH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,379,853 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars.

