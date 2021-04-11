1irstcoin Reaches Market Cap of $47.45 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $47.45 million and approximately $65,404.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 25% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00130745 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,010 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

