1World (1WO) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, 1World has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $8,656.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

