$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,048 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $84.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

